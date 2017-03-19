Nomadic Dreamer Interview

Posted 8:45 am, March 19, 2017, by
A woman from Arkansas is traveling the world as a motivational speaker, teacher and inspiration to others… 5News anchor Bryan Shawver sat down with her and has her story…
 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s