× North Carolina Escapes Arkansas’ Upset Bid After Late Run

GREENVILLE, S.C. (KFSM) – Everything was lined up for Arkansas as they were poised to knock off a No.1 seed for the first time in school history.

But North Carolina had just too much to allowed the Razorbacks to end their skid.

The Tar Heel got a final minute tip-in from Kennedy Meeks and Arkansas could not respond as North Carolina survived for a 72-65 win at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena and to advance to the Sweet 16.

The Razorbacks are now 0-9 against No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament, which is tied for the worst in the nation.

Arkansas had a 65-60 lead but the Tar Heels got an 12-0 run in the final three minutes to pull away. Moses Kingsley missed a pair of free throws and Anton Beard’s potential game tying 3-pointer was off the mark with 10 seconds left.

The Tar Heels scored the first eight points of the game and quickly built a 17-point first half lead but 11 straight points by Arkansas helped close the gap to 38-33 at the half.

Arkansas took the lead after a Dustin Thomas jumper with 13 minutes left in the second half, an advantage they would hold until the final spurt by the Tar Heels.

Daryl Macon had a game high 19 points while Anton Beard added 10 points as both players came off the Arkansas bench. North Carolina was led by Meeks with 16 points and 11 rebounds while Justin Jackson finished with 15 points.