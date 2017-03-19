Rogers FD: Deadly Accident On South Pleasant Crossing Drive

Posted 4:59 pm, March 19, 2017, by , Updated at 05:26PM, March 19, 2017

(Getty Images)

ROGERS (KFSM) — The Rogers Fire Department is responding to a fatality accident at the 4200 block of South Pleasant Crossing Drive.

The RFD reports on their Facebook page that the incident involves a car and a pedestrian and happened shortly before 5 p.m., Sunday (Mar. 19).

Two people have been transported to an area hospital, and one fatality is reported.

Two fire engines, one heavy rescue truck and three ambulances are on scene, according to RFD.

5NEWS Seth Stephenson is on his way to gather more information.

Story developing.

 

