WWL United Way Fishing Tournament

Posted 8:48 am, March 19, 2017, by , Updated at 08:49AM, March 19, 2017

Now that spring weather is here it’s time to get out on area lakes and do some fishing.  5News this Morning Anchor April Baker joins us with details about an upcoming tournament to benefit the United Way of Fort Smith area.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s