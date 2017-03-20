ASP: One Dead, One Injured In Logan County Collision

Posted 3:35 pm, March 20, 2017, by , Updated at 03:38PM, March 20, 2017

LOGAN COUNTY (KFSM) —  A Booneville man has died from injuries he sustained during a rollover collision.

At 9 a.m. Friday (March 17), Allen R. Pumphrey, 66, was driving along Highway 23 and for unknown reasons, crossed the center line and struck a ditch, which caused the vehicle he was driving to flip, according to Arkansas State Police.

Pumphrey died Saturday morning at Mercy Hospital in Booneville, according to ASP.

Micheal C. Horton, 29, also of Booneville, sustained injuries while riding as a passenger in the vehicle with Pumphrey, according to ASP. Horton was taken by a medical helicopter to UAMS in Little Rock for treatment.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s