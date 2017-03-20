Bella Vista Residents Explain Thoughts On Roundabout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) -- As progress on the temporary roundabout continues in Bella Vista, some residents are still concerned about the new addition.

Crews opened a new exit lane on Monday afternoon for drivers traveling south on I-49 and using exit 93.

The lane change is scheduled to last until the roundabout is complete.

While crews continue to work, one man in Bella Vista says the roundabout is a bad idea.

"To me I think it's going to be a disaster for us," David Schwendemann said. "With the older people that live out here going on a roundabout is going to drive them crazy."

Schwendemann said his concerns lie with people merging into the roundabout and trying to get out of it.

Others like Cindy and Frank Edwards think differently.

"Roundabouts are very easy to get used to," Frank Edwards said. "We've never had a problem with them and I would agree with it."

The couple recently moved to the area from Kansas and said they are very familiar with roundabouts.

While some are worried about drivers adapting to the change, Cindy Edwards said it will not be as difficult as some believe.

“They’d stop and they’d see what everybody is doing and they’d figure it out the first time," Cindy Edwards said.

Most of the people that talked to 5NEWS Monday afternoon agreed with the Edwards saying they are looking forward to the roundabout.

Those who were against the roundabout agreed with Schwendemann.

They thought the change would be to big of a change and could possibly confuse too many drivers.