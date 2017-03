× Dairy Queen Gives Away Free Cones For First Day Of Spring

UNITED STATES (KFSM) — Summer is coming a little early for Dairy Queen fans!

Dairy Queen will be giving away free cones on the first day of spring on Monday (March 20).

The chain, known for its burgers and frozen goods, will be giving away small vanilla cones to customers all day long.

There are three DQs in the viewing area, in Lowell, Bella Vista and Farmington.