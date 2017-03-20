× Garrett’s Blog: Warmest Start To Spring In Over A Decade

Spring is off to a very warm start with highs the warmest in at least 10 years.

The last time Spring started even close to this warm was in 2011 when Fayetteville set a daily (now broken) record high of 79º. In that year, Fort Smith was 86º.

The latest forecast from the Climate Prediction Center shows a high likelihood of warmer than normal temperatures thru mid-March.

The coolest start to Spring in the last 10-years was in 2013 when the high temperature was 49º in Fayetteville and 58º in Fort Smith.

-Garrett