One Critically Injured, One Arrested Following Shooting In Spiro

SPIRO (KFSM) — One man is in critical condition and another is arrested following a shooting in Spiro Sunday night (March 19).

According to the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. at a mobile home on Hope Road.

Officers said the victim and the suspect were attending a party in the backyard of a mobile home when an argument ensued. The suspect then shot the victim in the chest and fled the scene to a nearby RV, and later to a residence in Van Buren.

The sheriff’s department was able to contact the Van Buren resident and spoke to the suspect who later turned himself in to police. He was taken into the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department for questioning, according to officers.

Officers said the victim was taken immediately to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police said that alcohol was a factor in the shooting and they have not been able to locate the gun. The sheriff’s department is currently waiting for a search warrant to search the mobile home for evidence.

The suspect and the victim’s name have not officially been released at this time.

Other departments that assisted in the shooting included the Spiro Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Panama Police Department, Shady Point Police Department and the Bokoshe Police Department.

