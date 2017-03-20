× One Woman Dead After Siloam Springs House Fire

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — A woman is dead after a fire at a residence in Siloam Springs on Sunday (March 19), Siloam Springs communication manager Holland Hayden said.

The fire department responded to the 1700 block of E. Kenwood St. at 12:34 p.m. for single-story house fire with a victim possibly still inside.

Hayden said one fire victim was being removed from the house by bystanders as fire crews arrived on scene and several bystanders were applying water to the building with hoses. Sixteen firefighters and seven fire and EMS vehicles responded to the incident.

The fire was placed under control shortly after crews arrived and two deceased animals were found in the home.

The female victim was immediately treated on the scene by EMS crews and transported to Washington Regional Medical Center. She was flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri where she was pronounced dead.

The fire is under investigation.