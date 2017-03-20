Online Eye Exam

Posted 1:40 pm, March 20, 2017, by , Updated at 01:43PM, March 21, 2017

If you’ve lost your glasses again, and you don’t have a time to make an appointment with an eye doctor, there’s an app for that.

Several companies offer on line testing, and for a fee sends your results to a doctor who reviews them and writes you a prescription if needed. The American Academy of Ophthalmology only recommends online testing for patients between 18 and 39 without severe corrective lenses and symptoms of eye disease. A good comprehensive exam is still recommended for most.

