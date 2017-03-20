× Ozark Regional Transit Offers Free-Fare Week During Spring Break

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Ozark Regional Transit will be offering free rides on all fixed rate routes during the week of spring break.

The company announced they will be offering a free-fare week from Monday (March 20) to Friday (March 24) to show appreciation to their customers.

ORT is encouraging people to take advantage of the warm weather and enjoy some springtime activities.

Regular fares will apply to para-transit and demand services, which cost $2.50 one-way.

ORT regularly offers free fare weeks throughout the year to give back to customers.