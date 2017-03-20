× Springdale Man Indicted For Child Pornography

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Springdale man is accused of producing child pornography and coercing minors for sex, according to federal court documents.

A federal grand jury in December indicted Michael Roy for production of child pornography, possession of child pornography and three counts of online enticement of a minor. All of the minors were girls aged between 13 and 15 years old, according to the documents.

Roy, 19, previously was arrested Dec. 17 on suspicious of sexual indecency with a child, computer exploitation of a child and suspicion of felony distributing, possessing and/or viewing child pornography, according to Springdale police. He posted a $15,000 bond shortly after his arrest.

Roy has a pretrial hearing scheduled for May 3 in U.S. District Court of the Western District of Arkansas. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Roy was being held Monday (March 20) at the Washington County Detention Center on a partial bond of $15,000.