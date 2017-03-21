Arkansas Governor Finalizes Separation Of Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) -- Governor Asa Hutchinson signed a controversial bill into law Tuesay (March 21) separating a shared holiday between

Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Gen. Lee is widely known in the south for leading the confederate army to many victories in civil war, before his defeat at the Battle of Gettysburg.

"I thinks his ethics and his morals and his character was fantastic," Arkansas native Sherman Shrader said.

For decades Arkansas has recognized the holiday and in 1985 they began to celebrate Gen. Lee and Dr. King on the same day.

"I think both should be honored, both are major figures in history and contributed a lot to the history of this country," Robert George said.

George said he also thinks that separating the two allows for both men to shine equally and will be great for the state moving forward.

The new law also requires the Department of Education to improve its teachings of Dr. King and his rich civil rights legacy.