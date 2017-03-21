Fire Breaks Out In Westwood Gardens

Posted 11:28 am, March 21, 2017, by , Updated at 11:39AM, March 21, 2017

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A fire broke out in a Fayetteville garden center on Tuesday morning (March 21).

Fire crews were called to Westwood Gardens on Wedington Drive about 3:30 a.m. A Fayetteville police officer spotted the fire while driving by, and tried putting it out with a fire extinguisher before calling the fire department.

The fire burned through the wall of the gardening center. However, the greenhouses were undamaged and remain open, said Sarah Wynne, Westwood Gardens retail manager.

Wynne said the store will remain open, but they just can’t get to the stuff inside.

Capt. William Beeks, assistant fire marshal, said they believe the fire started from electrical issues. He said the fire department believes the fire stared in the office area of the building and then spread.

He said the fire had likely been burning a while before the officer spotted it.

Wynne said she is waiting on insurance to see how much of the store was damaged.

 

