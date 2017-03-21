Future Of City’s Wading Pools And Where To Take Your Kids This Summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- With winter officially over and spring feeling a lot more like summer than usual, some parents are wondering where to take their kids to cool off. And others are upset about where they can't take their kids.

City administrator Carl Geffken says the city plans to convert the wading pools at Tilles and Woodland Park into splash pads for 2018.

In the mean time, it's closed for another summer -- leaving some parents disappointed.

"I taught my daughter how to swim here," Fort Smith resident Nate Griffin said.

A quick scan of the Tilles Park wading pool shows it needs a lot of work. Geffken says upkeep is expensive. Also, parks and recreation director Doug Reinert explained the wading pools are dated and in need of repairs to pumps, paint, fencing, plumbing and concrete.

Griffin is underwhelmed by the idea of splash pads.

"I think it'd give us an option here at the park. Do I think it would be as good as a small pool? No," he said.

While Creemore Community Pool is still an option, Griffin feels this will strain a lot of families he knows that don't have convenient transportation.

"That was the big thing when they changed the pool at Martin Luther King (Park) to a splash pad, was, well, now people have to go even further to get to Creekmore (Community Pool)."

Reinert says the wading pools were operated and funded from the general fund -- which has built trails, soccer fields and splash pads among other things.

While some parents aren't happy about the splash pads, there are more of them to come in 2018.

The Parks Department says it has 26 parks for people to enjoy. They say they work hard at providing places for families to go and enjoy the outdoors while keeping maintenance at low costs.