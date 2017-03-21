× Garrett’s Blog: Multiple Rounds of Severe Weather Coming

The upper level pattern looks very cranky over the next week with several chances for severe weather.

There are three episodes that stand out as days with higher potential than others.

Friday Evening Sunday Late-Night Wednesday

The first low arrives on Friday evening and while instability is stronger in Texas there is a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms locally due to the amount of wind shear present. I would suspect a fairly robust line of severe storms with a wind damage potential.

The next low moves into the area on Sunday as the jet stream pattern becomes more and more active.

The third low and trough arrives mid-week with yet another chance for severe thunderstorms.

-Garrett