Most Addictive Foods

Posted 1:48 pm, March 21, 2017, by

Scientists say there are 10 foods we are addicted to the most, pizza, chocolate, cookies, potato chips, ice cream, cake, french fries, cheeseburgers, and cereal.

So if you’ve been trying to give up certain junk foods, but you aren’t having much luck, there’s a scientific reason why it’s hard to stop eating certain foods. Scientists say they’ve been engineered with the right combination of sugar and fat to trigger your brains reward center and make you want more.

Segment Sponsored by: Mercy Health System

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s