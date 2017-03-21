Most Addictive Foods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scientists say there are 10 foods we are addicted to the most, pizza, chocolate, cookies, potato chips, ice cream, cake, french fries, cheeseburgers, and cereal.

So if you’ve been trying to give up certain junk foods, but you aren’t having much luck, there’s a scientific reason why it’s hard to stop eating certain foods. Scientists say they’ve been engineered with the right combination of sugar and fat to trigger your brains reward center and make you want more.

