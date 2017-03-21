× Second Tyson Breeder Farm Flock Tests Positive For Bird Flu

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (KFSM) — A second Tennessee chicken farm that has a contract with Tyson Foods has tested positive for avian influenza.

The farm is located in Lincoln County, Tennessee, according to a Tyson press release on Thursday (March 16). This is the same county where another breeder farm, also contracted with Tyson, tested positive for the bird flu on March 4.

Tyson is working with the U.S. and Tennessee departments of agriculture to contain the flu, and will euthanize the flock of 55,000 chickens, according to a USDA news release. The USDA quarantined the property and all poultry farms within about a 6-mile radius will be tested for the flu.

Tyson will not transport or use any flocks from the area unless they test negative for the flu, the release states. The company does not expect the flu to impact its production.

This strain of avian flu, H7N9, does not affect humans. However, flocks affected by the highly contagious poultry disease have several illnesses and higher mortality rates.