Sesame Street To Debut Autistic Character, Local Father Reacts

PANAMA, OKLA. (KFSM) -- Kodey Toney's son, Konnor adores Cookie Monster. But soon, Konnor, who has autism, may find a new favorite.

In April, an iconic children's television show will debut a new character. The character's name is Julia and has autism. Toney, a local father and director at Eastern Oklahoma's Pervasive Parenting Center hopes this will help inspire greater acceptance of autistic children here at home and across the country.

"We talk about one in 68 are diagnosed with autism. I always say it's no longer about awareness, it's about acceptance," he said.

Sesame Street worked with autism organizations to choose Julia's characteristics and how best to represent autism for all children.

"I think it's a great step in helping young children especially understand autism and accept somebody they may know, whether in school or out in the community."

As the director of the Pervasive Parenting Center, Toney also thinks it will help others better identify the characteristics of autism.

"From what I've seen, the character is controlled by a mom of a child with autism. So she understands the hand flapping and covering ears and getting upset over loud noises."

Toney says Julia could help Konnor better understand himself.

"It'll also help a child with a disability maybe better understand their disabilities."

Sesame Street has been on television since 1969. If you're interested in checking out the new character on April 10th, it airs on HBO and PBS.