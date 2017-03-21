Springdale School Board Told To Stop Praying Before Meetings

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — The Springdale School Board has been told to stop praying at the beginning of board meetings.

School Board President Randy Hutchinson said the board received a letter from the Freedom From Religion Foundation. The letter stated the school board needed to stop praying at the beginning of each meeting.

According to the website, the Freedom From Religion Foundation works as an umbrella for those who are free from religion and are committed to the principle of separation of state and church.

Hutchinson said the board is evaluating what to do about the situation, but for now they have stopped opening the meetings in prayer.

Harrison School Board also received a letter from the foundation.