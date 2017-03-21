Van Buren To Draft Ordinance Banning Smoking In City Parks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM) -- Recently, commissioners of the Parks and Recreation Department in Van Buren voted to draft an ordinance banning smoking in all city parks.

The draft comes after city leaders said they received calls from citizens about litter from cigarette butts. City leaders cite health concerns as the reason for the ordinance. Parks leaders have also said the plan is to have the ordinance in place before the new veterans park, Freedom Place opens in mid April.

Fort Smith implemented an ordinance banning smoking from its city Parks in February. The City of Fort Smith did not add designated smoking areas to their ordinance, but it is an idea Van Buren city leaders said they will consider.

The Van Buren Parks commission will meet the first part of April to further discuss the drafted ordinance before presenting to the Van Buren City Council.