Woman Killed In Rollover Collision In Bentonville

Posted 9:04 am, March 21, 2017, by

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A woman was killed and a man injured during a rollover collision in Bentonville on Monday (March 20).

A van and car collided at the intersection of S.E. J and S.E. 28 Streets just after 9 p.m., according to a Bentonville Police Department press release. The van rolled over during the accident.

A 42-year-old woman who was riding in the van was pronounced dead at the scene, the release states. The driver, a 43-year-old man, had to be removed from the van by firefighters, and then he was taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The names of the victims have not been released, pending the notification of family members.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

 

