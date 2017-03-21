× Youngblood Earns NABC All-America Honors

FORT SMITH (KFSM)- Even though the UA Fort Smith basketball season is over, Seth Youngblood is still racking up national accolades. The Roland, Oklahoma native was one of 16 players tabbed Division II All-Americans by the National Association of Basketball Coaches Tuesday. He is the only Heartland Conference player to make the coveted list.

Youngblood has received various post-season honors. Monday he was selected to the First Team NABC All-South Central Region and just a week before he was picked to play in the upcoming Reese’s Division II College All-Star Game.

The senior was instrumental in helping the Lions’ finish with a 23-11 overall record and another season that ended up back in the NCAA Division II National Tournament. Youngblood led the Lions in scoring this season with 504 points and 14.8 points per game, while also collecting 123 rebounds and 83 assists.

The Reese’s Division II College All-Star Game will be held on Friday, March 24, at 7 p.m. at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

2017 NABC COACHES’ DIVISION II ALL-AMERICA TEAM

Matt Bingaya, Fairmont State, 6-4, Senior, Forward/Guard, Delaware, Ohio

Joshua Blaylock, Fort Lewis, 6-2, Senior, Guard, Lancaster, Calif.

Luquon Choice, Lincoln Memorial, 6-3, Senior, Guard, Laurens, S.C.

Devin Gilligan, Southern New Hampshire, 6-5, Senior, Forward, Amherst, N.H.

Zach Hankins, Ferris State, 6-10, Sophomore, Post, Charlevoix, Mich.

Jeremiah Hill, Valdosta State, 6-2, Senior, Guard, Savannah, Ga.

Aaron Lien, MSU Moorhead, 6-4, Senior, Guard, Moorhead, Minn.

Justin Pitts, Northwest Missouri State, 5-9, Junior, Guard, Blue Springs, Mo.

Justin Reyes, St. Thomas Aquinas, 6-4, Junior, Guard/Forward, Haverhill, Mass.

Devin Schmidt, Delta State, 6-4, Senior, Guard, Sevierville, Tenn.

Keshun Sherrill, Augusta, 5-9, Senior, Guard, Cleveland, N.C.

Dustin Sleva, Shippensburg, 6-8, Junior, Forward, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Michael Smith, California Baptist, 6-4, Senior, Guard, South San Francisco, Calif.

Taylor Stafford, Western Washington, 6-1, Senior, Guard, Chicago, Ill.

Jeril Taylor, Southern Indiana, 6-4, Senior, Guard, Louisville, Ky.

Seth Youngblood, UAFS, 6-1, Senior, Guard, Roland, Okla.