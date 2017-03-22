× Arkansas To Begin Issuing Electronic Hunting/Fishing Licenses

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Arkansas hunters and anglers will soon be able to carry their licenses on their phones.

Starting April 1, all Arkansas Game and Fish Commission licenses and permits will be available to download, according to an AGFC newsletter. Hunters and anglers can carry it on a mobile device or they can print their licenses themselves and carry it with them.

The commission adopted the licensing change in an attempt to make it easier for outdoor enthusiasts to purchase and carry licenses. Any license, regardless of whether it’s purchased online or in-person, will be available to download.

This will also allow people to easily get a new license if theirs is lost — without an additional charge.

The electronic copy will come to the purchaser’s email account in a PDF format. However, paper copies of licenses will be available at license vendors.

Hunters can still use tags that were purchased before the new system, or they can use a new license with the tags through the updated system.

“We’ll have pretty much the same tagging system for this spring, but we are looking into the possibility of implementing new tagging requirements moving forward,” Davis said in the newsletter. “Proposed regulations for next hunting season, which are currently in the 30-day public comment period, may allow you to use the tags printed on the new license system or other methods, such as using tags found in the guidebook or even a blank sheet of paper. The goal is to allow hunters to hit the woods without the need to print out paper licenses and tags.”

Additionally, the new system will allow hunters or anglers to access their licenses or permits immediately. Previously people had to wait for their tags to arrive before they could use them.