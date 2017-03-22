× Bentonville Film Festival Reveals 2017 Schedule

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The Bentonville Film Festival revealed the schedule of events for its third season on Wednesday (March 22).

The festival, which promotes women and minorities through film, will be May 2-7 on the Bentonville Square.

There will be 18 short films and 38 feature-length films and documentarys in the competition, according to the BFF website. There will also be four entries of four episodic and web series content.

The festival’s winners will be guaranteed theatrical, television, digital and home entertainment distribution through AMC theaters, Lifetime and STARZ.

New venues have been added this year, such as RECORD, which will be home to panels and workshops. Unilever’s AXE brand will have a music lounge at the Meteor Guitar Center.

Geena Davis, BFF co-founder, along with several “A League of Their Own” co-stars will be at the festival celebrating the film’s 25th anniversary

Mission-oriented studio films, including The Weinstein Company’s “Three Generations” and Marvel’s highly anticipated “Guardians of the Galaxy 2,” will also be on the lineup this year.

The festival will have kid-friendly activities at the STEAM Lounge, which uses hands-on media methods to inspire young minds to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, arts and math. The PeekABoo Magazine’s KidsFest will be Saturday, May 6.

This year the INsideOUT Lounge, which focuses on the mind, body and spirit, will also be expanded.

Passes for the 2017 season are available here on the BFF website. Single-event tickets will go on sale on April 6.