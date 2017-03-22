CVS Helps Customers Quit Smoking

Posted 1:34 pm, March 22, 2017, by

HEALTHWATCH - A new study suggests that CVS Health may have helped its customers stop smoking by pulling cigarettes from its shelves two years ago.

According to a report featured in the American Journal of Health, smokers who purchased exclusively at CVS stores were 38% less likely to buy tobacco after CVS stopped selling cigarettes. Buyers did not purchase cigarettes elsewhere, but it remains unclear whether those consumers got tobacco from other sources, such as a friend or relative.

Segment Sponsored by: Mercy Health System

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s