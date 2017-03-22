CVS Helps Customers Quit Smoking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - A new study suggests that CVS Health may have helped its customers stop smoking by pulling cigarettes from its shelves two years ago.

According to a report featured in the American Journal of Health, smokers who purchased exclusively at CVS stores were 38% less likely to buy tobacco after CVS stopped selling cigarettes. Buyers did not purchase cigarettes elsewhere, but it remains unclear whether those consumers got tobacco from other sources, such as a friend or relative.

