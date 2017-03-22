Email Security Breach Involving County Employees’ Bank Accounts In Sebastian County

Posted 3:32 pm, March 22, 2017, by

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — There was an email security breach between county employees’ in Sebastian County on March 15, Sebastian County comptroller Melissa Sinclair said.

Sinclair said a payroll administrator sent out an email to a group of county employees containing links to approximately 200 employees’ banking account numbers and routing numbers.

The links required a username and password and were disabled within three minutes. The email was recalled and deleted from people’s inboxes. Once the links were disabled, the window would say “404 file not found” if clicked on.

Sinclair said it was simply a mistake and no further investigation is being conducted.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s