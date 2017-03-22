× Fayetteville Police Investigating Death Of Man Who Suffered Medical Emergency While In Custody

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police are launching a death investigation after a Fayetteville man died on Tuesday morning (March 21) after being in police custody.

Phillip Jerriel Moore, 23, died Tuesday morning at the Washington Regional Medical Center, according to a department press release. He was taken there Monday night (March 20) after suffering a medical emergency.

Moore was pulled over for ignoring a stop sign at West Avenue and Prairie Street shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, and officers noticed the smell of marijuana coming from his vehicle, the release states. Moore took off on foot toward railroad tracks on S. University Avenue. Police followed, eventually finding him hiding in brush alongside some railroad tracks.

Moore surrendered, but while officers were putting him in a patrol car, he said his legs weren’t working, the release states. Later he told police he was having difficulty breathing and officers called a Central Emergency Medical Service.

Emergency medical personnel released Moore, and officers started taking him to the Washington County Detention Center. On the way there, officers said he stopped responding to them, the release states. Officers said they became concerned and requested CEMS return to treat Moore. He was then rushed to Washington Regional Medical Center.

He died the following morning.

Moore’s body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime lab for an autopsy.

The medical emergency is unknown at this time, but the release states it is not believed to be related to use of force by police.