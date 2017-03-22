× Former Happy Hollow Elementary Gym Catches Fire

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A fire broke out at an old gymnasium on the grounds of Happy Hollow Elementary school on Wednesday (Mar. 22).

Fayetteville firefighters were dispatched to the area along Ray Ave. in east Fayetteville around 7:20 p.m.

When they arrived, smoke was seen billowing out of the building.

The gym is detached from the main school building and is no longer in use. No one was inside the building at the time, according to Assistant Fire Chief Thomas Good.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire in less than an hour.

The fire marshal will be investigating what started the fire.