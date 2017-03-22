Free Meals Offered To Students On Spring Break In NWA

Posted 10:04 am, March 22, 2017, by , Updated at 10:26AM, March 22, 2017

ROGERS (KFSM) -- More than 8,000 students in Northwest Arkansas depend on school meals. However, the cafeterias close and the kids are at home during spring break, which can make it difficult for them to get meals.

A Rogers food pantry stays open during spring break to ensure students and their families have plenty to eat.

Samaritan Community Center's Backpack For Kids program provides kids with food to take home. Before spring break, the pantry doubled the food in the backpacks in hopes of it lasting the entire week.

Samaritan Community Center has two cafe's in NWA, one in Springdale and one in Rogers. Volunteers will be at both locations this week serving hot, filling meals to people in need. Parents and guardian's can bring their families to either cafe and eat lunch.

Samaritan Community Center in Springdale will be open Tuesday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Samaritan Community Center in Rogers will be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

