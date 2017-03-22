Friend Stunned After Man Dies In Police Custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)-- A friend is stunned after learning her friend, Phillip Jerriel Moore, died just hours after being apart.

Natalie Mancia said she and Moore met a few years ago at her apartment's pool.

“Very energetic, where other people are standoffish but no he straight up came up to me," said Mancia. "‘Hey I’m Jerriel.' You know asked me, 'Hey you want a hamburger?' You know we immediately clicked.”

She and others described Moore as a kindhearted person that always saw the best in people.

Just a few hours before his arrest, Mancia said she and Moore were out on the town.

She explained they got some dinner, had a few drinks but nothing seemed off with Moore when they left.

“We were perfectly fine and normal," Mancia said. "He didn’t even have much to drink. We were sober by the time we left. It was nothing different.”

She learned that Moore died the next morning from various social media posts.

“I couldn’t… I didn’t believe it was him so I didn’t put much you know I was like I was just with him," Mancia said.

Mancia said she was not aware of any medical conditions Mancia may have had and is still in shock over what happened.

She said her love and prayers are with her friend's family as they go through this difficult time.