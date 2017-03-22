× Garrett’s Blog: Expect Storms Friday Evening

A line of showers and thunderstorms will move into the area late Friday afternoon into Friday Evening.

Instability is lacking with plenty of shear available for storms. This scenario tends to produce a line of strong to severe storms with a wind damage potential rather than isolated cells with a tornado potential.

Rainfall totals will be heavier with this line of storms and will likely be in the neighborhood of 1″.

There could be some wrap around moisture on the back of the low pressure system that could produce some lingering showers on Saturday morning.

-Garrett