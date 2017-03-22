× Watch Live: Gov. Asa Hutchinson Signs Campus-Carry Bill Into Law

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced he signed House Bill 1249 into law on Wednesday (March 22), which will allow people to carry concealed weapons on colleges and universities.

HB 1249 passed the Arkansas legislature on Wednesday (March 15). Rep. Charlie Collins sponsored the bill.

Watch Hutchinson’s discuss the bill here:

The original bill required state institutions to allow faculty to conceal carry on campus. But after opposition from the House and Senate, bill sponsor Rep. Charlie Collins from Fayetteville made a few changes.

A major amendment to the bill is that anyone who carries concealed weapons on campus is required to take an eight hour training course. The new amendment also gives students the option to carry on campus.

Private institutions are the only entities allowed to opt out of the requirement if it becomes law.

Collins said it will take months before the legislation can take effect.