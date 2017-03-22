× Koch Powers Arkansas To Win Over New Orleans

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Grant Koch continued his hot start to the season as he had a pair of run producing extra base hits, including his seventh home run, as Arkansas posted a 5-2 win over New Orleans.

Koch leads both categories for the Razorbacks (18-4) as Arkansas now get’s set to travel to Missouri (20-1) for a stiff test on the second weekend of SEC play. Both the Hogs and Tigers were one of the six league teams to record a sweep on the first weekend of conference play.

Koch’s RBI double in the third started the scoring on Wednesday and then his two run home run in the fifth inning gave Arkansas a 3-0 lead.

Arkansas starting pitcher Kacey Murphy struggled with command and last just two and 2/3 innings but Barrett Loseke came in and helped shut down the Privateers. Loseke, who picked up his third win in as many decisions, allowed just one hit and struck out four in three and 1/3 innings of work. Kevin Kopps worked a perfect ninth inning to record his first save of the season.

Arkansas travels to Missouri with first pitch set on Friday for 6:30 p.m.