Red Cross Asks For Donors After Winter Blood Shortage

Posted 12:25 pm, March 22, 2017, by

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — The American Red Cross is looking for blood donors after severe winter weather nationwide led to a blood shortage.

The Red Cross needs platelets, O negative blood and AB plasma most, although they will accept all types of blood donations, according to a Red Cross news release. Those three are some of the most needed blood products in hospitals.

Platelets help blood form clots and stop bleeding, and these are essential for cancer patients. Type O negative blood and AB plasma are universal, so they can be transfused with any patients.

Anyone who is interested in donating blood or plasma can find blood drive locations in there area here.

 

