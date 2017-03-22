Taco Bell Cantina To Open On Dickson Street

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Taco Bell Cantina will be open to the public on March 29 in Fayetteville, according to a press release.

The Fort Smith based K-Mac Enterprises will open the Taco Bell Cantina on Dickson Street. This is the fifth Cantina in the nation following Austin, Chicago, San Francisco and Las Vegas.

The Cantina will feature a more upscale menu as compared to a traditional Taco Bell and also a completely re-designed interior.

The menu features tapas-style sharing plates of nachos, quesadillas and chicken fingers as well as a wide-range of custom frozen slush drinks. Customers will be able to choose flavors like pina colada, margarita or berry blast and can add liquor, ranging from spiced rum to tequila.

The regular Taco Bell menu will also be available at the Cantina. The Cantina will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Sunday.