Alligator Spotted At Millwood Lake In Southwest Arkansas

MILLWOOD LAKE (KFSM) -- This huge alligator was found in a lake in Southwest Arkansas.
Annette L. Brown saw the alligator while fishing at Millwood Lake on March 18.
Have you ever seen an alligator this big?!
Video Courtesy: Annette L. Brown
MILLWOOD LAKE (KFSM) -- This huge alligator was found in a lake in Southwest Arkansas.
Annette L. Brown saw the alligator while fishing at Millwood Lake on March 18.
Have you ever seen an alligator this big?!
Video Courtesy: Annette L. Brown
1 Comment
John Stevens
That is so obvious that is not a real alligator! Looks and acts just like the animatronic ones you see on the jungle cruise at Disney World