× Ark. Senate Asks For Better Education For NCAA Basketball Refs Following Razorback’s Tourney Loss

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — The Arkansas Senate passed a resolution on Thursday (March 23) to encourage better education of basketball officials following the Arkansas Razorback’s loss in the National Collegiate Athletic Association basketball tournament.

The document states that the team was the “victim of a devastating and grievous loss in the NCAA Tournament that left fans trying to find the strength to carry on, children crying, grown men weeping, cows unable to produce milk, chickens ceasing to lay eggs, and lambs lying with lions.”

Sen. Keith Ingram (D-24) is the lead sponsor of Senate Resolution 19, which states that the team’s 72-65 loss to North Carolina on Sunday (March 19) was largely due to an official’s call, and that it cost the Razorbacks a trip to the Sweet Sixteen.

The resolution is seeking to protect future schools and fans from suffering the same heartbreak and pain from the “highway robbery” of a call. The resolution calls for the NCAA Committee that overseas referee training to make video of that particular call mandatory viewing for all current and future NCAA basketball officials.

The Senate read the resolution for the first time at 10:59 a.m. on Thursday, and it was adopted just 17 seconds later. After adoption, a copy of the resolution will be given to the president of the NCAA, Mark Emmert.