Arkansas Senate Amends Bill Allowing Guns At Sporting Events

Posted 2:39 pm, March 23, 2017, by , Updated at 02:40PM, March 23, 2017

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM)–After passing a bill that expanded where concealed handguns are allowed in public, the Arkansas Senate voted to amend the law regarding sporting events.

Governor Asa Hutchinson signed the law yesterday, which allows people with concealed handgun licenses to carry in certain locations, if they have eight hours of active-shooter training. These public places include college campuses, bars, the state Capitol and government buildings.

Because Razorback Stadium and Bud Walton Arena are located on the University of Arkansas campus, Wednesday’s signing raised concern over whether or not weapons would be allowed at sporting events. But Thursday’s 22-10 vote exempts stadiums and arenas from the new law.

While the law is effective as of September 1, it likely won’t be until early 2018 when residents can carry concealed weapons in public.

