Bella Vista Secretary Found Second Career In Photography

Posted 3:47 pm, March 23, 2017, by , Updated at 04:11PM, March 23, 2017

March is Women’s History Month and 5NEWS is spotlighting Lillian Green, a self-taught photographer from Bella Vista. Green’s work appeared across several magazine covers in the 1940s. She also captured life around the summer resort while serving as a secretary for C.A. Linebarger, who established the vacation spot in 1917.

Photos and information courtesy of Xyta Lucas with the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way. For more information, visit the museum in person from noon to 4 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday, or go online at www.bellavistamuseum.org.

 

