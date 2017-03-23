Energy Drinks And Alcohol Are A Bad Mix

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You may want to be careful the next time you want to mix an energy drink with alcohol. Researchers say doing this could be a definite recipe for trouble.

Researchers in Canada found that you’re more likely to hurt yourself if you blend alcohol with caffeine filled drinks like Red Bull, compared to just drinking alcohol alone. Studies also found the stimulant effects of the energy drinks may mask the numbing of the alcohol. This would cause drinkers to underestimate how intoxicated they may actually be, which can potentially increase risky and harmful behavior.

