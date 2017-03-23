Former OU Quarterback Delivers Encouraging Words To Students In The Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTEAU (KFSM) -- A former quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners is spending his time delivering encouraging words to students in the area.

Jamelle Holieway was an award winning quarterback for Oklahoma and led the Sooners to a national championship in 1985.

He talked to students on Wednesday (March 23) about life choices and academics. He also talked about how sports influenced his life during college and professional football.

"It was just a good fit to come down here and be able to talk to the kids and give them some positive things, you know about life and what life will present to them in the future," Holieway said.

Holieway is considered one of the greatest option quarterbacks in NCAA Division I-A history.

He still lives in Oklahoma and spends much of his summers coaching football skills to children with his Jamelle Holieway and Friends Football Camps.