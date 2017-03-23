Fort Smith Fire Department Purchases “Multi-Gas” Detectors To Keep Firefighters Safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The Fort Smith Fire Department is working to keep their men safe, not just while they’re out on the job, but when they’re not battling the flames too.

The department was able to get their hands on more what they call “multi-gas" detectors. They help crews determine when it’s safe to enter into a building following a structure fire.

The detector has four different sensors that draw in samples of air. The device measures carbon monoxide, hydrogen cyanide, the low explosive limit and oxygen. When the alarm goes off on the device, it means the levels are too high and it’s no longer safe for the firefighters to be inside a building.

If fire crews breathe in too much of the toxic air, it could lead to health hazards.

The Center for Disease Control conducted a study finding that more than 68 percent of firefighters will develop a type of cancer due to their work environment.

According to Assistant Chief Boyd Waters, “Once you breathe in so much, it mixes into your blood stream and everything, so it could eventually lead to death. However, at the very least it’s going to give you dizziness, headaches and stuff like that.”

This new device will help keep the crews safe. “We can go in and start monitoring the air and make sure the air is good for us to breathe. We can take these detectors before we ever take our equipment off, and it will let us know if it’s a safe environment to enter into," Waters added.

For people who use natural gas in their homes and their carbon monoxide detector goes off, the device will also help fire crews find the problem faster.

The fire department purchased 14 of the detectors for a total of nearly $20,000. Every vehicle within the Fort Smith Fire Department has one kept inside.