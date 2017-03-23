× Garrett’s Blog: Timing of Thunderstorms Friday

Friday’s rain and thunderstorm event will be two-fold:

Storms Friday Afternoon Isolated Storms Overnight Friday into Saturday Mid-Morning

11AM FRIDAY: A line of thunderstorms will be taking shape across Eastern Oklahoma and eventually move into Arkansas sometime around Noon.

2PM FRIDAY: The line of thunderstorms will be moving across our area. There will likely be a few storms that are strong to severe.

4PM FRIDAY: Storms will be underway and advancing to the east.

6PM FRIDAY: The line of storms should be well east of our area but isolated pockets of storms could develop directly underneath the upper low to the NW of Oklahoma City. This storms could pose a minimal hail risk and could be in the area overnight into the first 1/2 of the day on Saturday.

The overall risk of severe is lower than the previous events we’d experienced over the last few weeks with hail being the primary concern.

That said, this time of year all forms of severe weather can be expected and now thru early June is typically the peak of tornado season for us.

Beyond this event, more severe weather is expected late Sunday into Monday and then again late Wednesday into Thursday.

Tis’ the season for severe weather….

-Garrett