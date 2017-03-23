Governor Hutchinson Announces Appointment Of New Washington County Justice Of The Peace

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the appointment of a new Washington County Justice of the Peace on Thursday (March 23).

Alicia Deavens was appointed as Justice of the Peace for the Washington County Quorum Court, District 7.

The appointment expires Dec. 31, 2018.

Former JP Rick Cochran resigned in January. Cochran wrote in a resignation letter that his resignation has to do with what he felt was a lack of response to county budget concerns.

Cochran had been a JP since 2013.

