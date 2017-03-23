Homeless Couple Upset With New Restrictions On Panhandling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)-- Shannon Koehler and his wife Sharon are homeless. They are currently panhandling in Fort Smith to get by.

"About several months ago I ended up losing my job," Shannon Koehler said.

The Koehlers said in order to eat, they panhandle. Sahron Koehler said according to what their needs are for the day is what they will write on their sign.

Sharon read the sign she prepared for Thursday (Mar.23).

"Disabled Vet. Live in car. Anything helps," she read.

The couple has traveled to Tennessee and back again panhandling. They said this trip to Fort Smith is a bit different. The couple said they have gone from making about $30 a day to making $5 a day due to restrictions on panhandling. The city of Fort Smith implemented an ordinance tightening restrictions on panhandling back in February 2017.

"You can't walk up to somebody and ask them for money.Once in a blue moon, we take a risk. This morning, I had to ask somebody for coffee money but even doing that that's scary. That woman could have called the cops. We could have lost our car, our dog," Sharon Koehler said.

Shannon Koehler said he has an opportunity to start classes to become a C.N.A but is afraid it will turn out like his countless job interviews.

"I won't be able to care for myself properly, take a shower or do laundry on a regular basis," Shannon Koehler said.

The couple said they are looking for odd jobs to do and since the restrictions have moved them out of spots where people can stop and give them money they may have to move to a bigger city.

"I constantly feel like a criminal when I haven't done anything wrong," Sharon Koehler said.