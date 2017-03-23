Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Search For Missing Grandchildren And Grandfather

JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating three children and their grandfather.

The sheriff’s office said 7-year-old Kaydance, 2-year-old Damon and 1-year-old Elijah are with their maternal grandfather Larry Childress. Childress reportedly picked them up in Johnson County on Tuesday evening (March 21) and was supposed to return them home on Wednesday (March 23).

Authorities said the children are not believed to be in any direct danger. Childress and the children are believed to be camping along the Buffalo River.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of the children and their grandfather, contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 754-2200.