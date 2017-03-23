× Sequoyah County Man Sentenced To Prison After Abusing Horses

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) — A former horse trainer has been found guilty of animal cruelty and will spend several years in prison.

Robert Howard Dimitt, 57, was found guilty Thursday (March 23) of five counts of felony cruelty to animals. Initially facing 25 years, Dimitt was sentenced to five years in a state prison, followed by 20 years suspended with probation on the condition that he will not be able to train and be around any horses, according to the Sequoyah County District Attorney’s Office.

Each charge was punishable by a maximum of five years, according to the Attorney’s Office.

Dimitt abused several horses that were in his care. The horses had been starved, mutilated and burned, and their feet and hooves were cut, an affidavit states.

As a result, three of the horses died as a result of being in his care, according to court documents.

While deputies of the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office investigated the matter at Dimitt’s residence, they found that gasoline had been poured on a dead horse’s carcass.

The horses were pricey. One was valued at $1 million, the affidavit states.

He was initially arrested Aug. 3, 2015, but released on a $25,000 bond. He was taken to the Sequoyah County Jail Thursday following sentencing to await being taken to a state prison.