OHP: One Dead, One Injured In LeFlore County Head-On Collision

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — A woman died and a man is injured as a result of a head-on collision, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Michelle Green, 57, died at the scene of the collision from several injuries she sustained.

The collision happened about 3:15 p.m. along US 270 about four miles west of Wister, according to police.

According to OHP, Green was traveling west and was struck by a truck traveling east. It was driven by Nickolas Donathan, 23, of Shady Point.

Donathan was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith where he was admitted in stable condition with internal trunk and leg injuries, according to OHP.

Police said they are investigating the condition Donathan was in when the collision happened, as well as the cause of the collision.